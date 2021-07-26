Waste Management Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 3:05 PM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+35.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.23B (+18.8% Y/Y).
- Revenue segments: Landfill, Recycling, Collection and Transfer revenue stood at $937M, $300.5M, $2.65B and $471.4M respectively.
- Adj. operating EBITDA is seen at $1.22B.
- Negative free cash flow is seen at $396.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, WM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- While the company returned 24% YTD gains, the stock is hovering around 52-week high levels.