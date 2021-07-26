AEP upped at BofA, as rotating from coal to renewables undervalued
Jul. 26, 2021 2:56 PM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)AEPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- American Electric Power (AEP +1.8%) trades higher as Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $97 price target, seeing the strategic review of Kentucky Power as well as potential further asset sales and redeployment of proceeds in renewables as positive in closing the historic conglomerate discount.
- "The Kentucky strategic review is increasingly likely to a sale and at a higher valuation than we initially assumed given management comments around a robust process," BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith says, also citing the rising probability of further asset monetizations; underappreciated renewables transition with project approval and utility ownership risks overstated; and exposure to upside transmission investment to support the influx of renewables and increased grid reliability needs.
- At the current "discounted valuation, competitive 6.5% EPS compound annual growth rate, improving ESG profile, derisked Ohio profile, a relatively clear regulatory outlook and improving credit stats, we see an attractive re-rating profile," Dumoulin-Smith wrties.
- Last week, American Electric reported better than expected Q2 earnings and reaffirmed full-year EPS guidance.