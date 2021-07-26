Stryker Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.12 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.14B (+50.0% Y/Y).
  • Analysts estimate Orthopaedics net sales to be $1.57B; MedSurg net sales of $1.71B.
  • Over the last 2 years, SYK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • In late-May, Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Jones argued that Stryker is a major leader in many of the categories it plays in, and warned that "shares of the firm do look pricey and investors need to be cognizant of that."
  • Evercore ISI upgraded the company to outperform from in-line and bumped up its price target by $25 to $285, calling Stryker a "premium growth story", last month.
  • Stryker's shares fell over 2% as it missed profit expectations for the first time in two years as the company posted Q1 results in late-April.
  • The company's shares have gained over 7% year to date.
