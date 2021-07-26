Stryker Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)By: SA News Team
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.12 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.14B (+50.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts estimate Orthopaedics net sales to be $1.57B; MedSurg net sales of $1.71B.
- Over the last 2 years, SYK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- In late-May, Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Jones argued that Stryker is a major leader in many of the categories it plays in, and warned that "shares of the firm do look pricey and investors need to be cognizant of that."
- Evercore ISI upgraded the company to outperform from in-line and bumped up its price target by $25 to $285, calling Stryker a "premium growth story", last month.
- Stryker's shares fell over 2% as it missed profit expectations for the first time in two years as the company posted Q1 results in late-April.
- The company's shares have gained over 7% year to date.