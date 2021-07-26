Extra Space Storage Q2 Earnings Preview

Jul. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)EXRBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, after market close.
  • Over the last 1 year, EXR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.54 (+25.05% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $318.63M (+14.08% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
