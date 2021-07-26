Masimo Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $295.6M (-1.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MASI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • The medical technology company had posted a quarterly earnings beat and updated its FY forecast, on April 26.
  • Masimo filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission seeking an Apple Watch import halt, alleging patent infringement, last month.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 2% year to date.
