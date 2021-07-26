Dow Jones, S&P 500 edge up in cautious trading
Jul. 26, 2021 By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The broader stock market closed up slightly after an unsurprisingly choppy day ahead of megacap earnings.
- Tesla kicks things off after the bell following a session where only Microsoft finished lower among the Big Six.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.2% and S&P (SP500) +0.2% edged up, while the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) was pretty much flat.
- The 10-year Treasury yield was up 1 basis point to 1.29%.
- "As we look out over the remainder of the year, our favorable view on the equity market remains intact," Guggenheim writes. "While second half gains are unlikely to be as robust as what we saw during the first six months of the year, we feel the supportive macro environment should continue to provide a sturdy backbone for additional upside."
- "The US economy continues to recover, and growth is expected to remain solid over the remainder of the year," they add. "The US consumer is in good shape and savings rates have become very elevated, suggesting that as consumers become more comfortable with the economic recovery, pent up demand will be unleashed. Earnings expectations also continue to trend higher."
- "Based on consensus expectations from Bloomberg, earnings are forecast to grow by over 40 percent this year followed by over 10 percent growth in 2022. While a near-term period of consolidation cannot be ruled out, we would view pullbacks as a ‘pause to refresh’ and not the start of a broader move lower. Hence, periods of weakness would be viewed as buying opportunities."
- S&P sectors were split, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) the clear winner and Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) at the bottom.
- China ADRs faced pressure again due to the regulatory crackdown, with Alibaba falling 7%.
- Nobel laureate Paul Romer says the U.S. will soon be making its own moves against Big Tech, as the companies have become ungovernable.