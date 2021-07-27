Visa fiscal Q3 earnings show higher payment, cross-border, processed transactions activity
- Visa (NYSE:V) fiscal Q3 payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions all accelerate from fiscal Q3.
- Credit and face-to-face spending bounced back, while debit and ecommerce volumes stayed strong, Chairman and CO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., said.
- "Additionally, cross-border travel spending improved as vaccination rates rose and more borders opened," he said.
- Still, Visa shares slipped 0.9% in after-hours trading.
- Net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $6.13B, vs. the average analyst estimate of $5.86B and up 27% Y/Y.
- Fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.49 beats the consensus estimate of $1.35 and compares with $1.38 in its fiscal Q2 2021; increases 41% from the year-ago quarter.
- Payments volume rose +34% Y/Y in constant dollars with cross-border volume up 47%, and processed transactions up 39%.
- Payment volume of $2.72T vs. Visible Alpha estimate of $2.59T.
- Q3 total operating expenses of $2.07B rose 12% Y/Y.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
