Cerecor shares surge 23% on initial results from early-stage CERC-002 Crohn's disease trial

Science technology concept. Research and Development. Drug discovery.
metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) shares climb over 23% during post market trading after posting positive initial results from a Phase 1b proof-of-concept study evaluating CERC-002 in adult patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease (CD).
  • The trial is designed to initially evaluate two doses of CERC-002 – 1 mg/kg SQ every two weeks and 3 mg/kg SQ every two weeks, with a treatment period of eight weeks.
  • Study showed positive results for low-dose cohort of CERC-002 (1.0 mg/kg) in moderate to severe Crohn's disease patients who had previously failed three or more lines of biologic therapies, including anti-TNF alpha treatments.
  • Clinically meaningful endoscopic improvement in 75% (3/4) of subjects were observed, as determined by colonoscopy, the company said.
  • CERC-002 was well tolerated with no drug-related severe adverse events.
  • The company also said that the second cohort of the study is fully enrolled, and it expects to post complete data in the second half of this year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.