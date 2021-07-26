Cerecor shares surge 23% on initial results from early-stage CERC-002 Crohn's disease trial
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) shares climb over 23% during post market trading after posting positive initial results from a Phase 1b proof-of-concept study evaluating CERC-002 in adult patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease (CD).
- The trial is designed to initially evaluate two doses of CERC-002 – 1 mg/kg SQ every two weeks and 3 mg/kg SQ every two weeks, with a treatment period of eight weeks.
- Study showed positive results for low-dose cohort of CERC-002 (1.0 mg/kg) in moderate to severe Crohn's disease patients who had previously failed three or more lines of biologic therapies, including anti-TNF alpha treatments.
- Clinically meaningful endoscopic improvement in 75% (3/4) of subjects were observed, as determined by colonoscopy, the company said.
- CERC-002 was well tolerated with no drug-related severe adverse events.
- The company also said that the second cohort of the study is fully enrolled, and it expects to post complete data in the second half of this year.