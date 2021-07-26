Codexis and Kalsec expand research collaboration agreement
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Kalsec have expanded their research collaboration and entered into an exclusive supply agreement for a novel enzyme to produce Kalsec’s newest natural hop acid.
- The enzyme is expected to enable commercial-scale production of Kalsec’s newest natural hop acid by early 2022.
- The company's advanced hop products include HopRival natural hop extracts, Kettle Aroma Extracts, hop acids, high purity hop oils, and special flavorings and custom blends that provide sensory differentiators and brewing advantages.
- Codexis shares down marginally post market.