Ameriprise Financial EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue
Jul. 26, 2021 4:17 PM ETAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)AMPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.27 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $4.88 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $3.42B (+26.1% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- AUM and administration were up 28 percent to $1.2 trillion, a record high from strong client flows in Wealth and Asset Management, as well as market appreciation.
- The company continues to generate strong organic growth, with over $16 billion of client net inflows from Advice & Wealth Management and Asset Management.
- Returned $585 million of capital to shareholders in the quarter, which was 92 percent of adjusted operating earnings.
- Shares -1.54%.
This was corrected on 07/26/2021 at 5:19 PM. The original item stated incorrect revenue of $3.39 billion instead of $3.42 billion.