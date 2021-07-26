Ameriprise Financial EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue

  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.27 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $4.88 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $3.42B (+26.1% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • AUM and administration were up 28 percent to $1.2 trillion, a record high from strong client flows in Wealth and Asset Management, as well as market appreciation.
  • The company continues to generate strong organic growth, with over $16 billion of client net inflows from Advice & Wealth Management and Asset Management.
  • Returned $585 million of capital to shareholders in the quarter, which was 92 percent of adjusted operating earnings.
  • Shares -1.54%.
  • Press Release
