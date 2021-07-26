Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats on revenue
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41; GAAP EPS of $0.42.
- Revenue of $75.86M (+7.2% Y/Y) beats by $6.54M.
- Declared a common stock dividend of $0.35 per share for Q2 2021, resulting in a 1.2x coverage ratio2 and a 9.0% dividend yield.
- Committed $825 million to five new first mortgage loans during the quarter; $1.4 billion year-to-date.
- Ended quarter with $227 million of total liquidity, comprised of $205 million in cash on hand and $22 million of approved and undrawn credit capacity.
