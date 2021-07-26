Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats on revenue

  • Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41; GAAP EPS of $0.42.
  • Revenue of $75.86M (+7.2% Y/Y) beats by $6.54M.
  • Declared a common stock dividend of $0.35 per share for Q2 2021, resulting in a 1.2x coverage ratio2 and a 9.0% dividend yield.
  • Committed $825 million to five new first mortgage loans during the quarter; $1.4 billion year-to-date.
  • Ended quarter with $227 million of total liquidity, comprised of $205 million in cash on hand and $22 million of approved and undrawn credit capacity.
  • Financial Statements
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.