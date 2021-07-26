F5 Networks gains 3% as robust product sales pace quarterly beat
Jul. 26, 2021 4:24 PM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)FFIVBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is up 3.3% postmarket after its fiscal third-quarter earnings beat expectations on top and bottom lines, pulling off a double-digit revenue gain thanks to sharper product sales.
- "Customers’ traditional applications are generating more revenue and more engagement than ever before. At the same time, customers also are accelerating adoption of modern application architectures, like Kubernetes, for new applications," says CEO François Locoh-Donou.
- Revenues rose 11.2% to $651.5M, and non-GAAP net income rose to $169M from a year-ago $134M.
- And while it was in line with expectations, guidance midpoints for the current quarter fell to the high side of consensus ($2.68-$2.80 EPS vs. expected $2.71, and revenue of $660M-$680M vs. $664M).
- Revenue breakout: Products, $309.9M (up 22.3%); Services, $341.6M (up 3.5%).
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Press release