Independence Realty Trust proposes 14M stock offering
Jul. 26, 2021 4:27 PM ETIndependence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) trades 3% down after hours on commencing an underwritten public offering of 14M shares, par value $0.01/share.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to 2.1M additional shares.
- The company entered into a forward sale agreement with each of Bank of Montreal and Barclays Capital for 14M shares
- IRT will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers or their affiliates in the offering.
- If any, it receives on future settlement of the forward sale agreements it will use for repaying indebtedness that it may assume on earlier announced pending mergers with Steadfast Apartment REIT.