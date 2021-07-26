Independence Realty Trust proposes 14M stock offering

  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) trades 3% down after hours on commencing an underwritten public offering of 14M shares, par value $0.01/share.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to 2.1M additional shares.
  • The company entered into a forward sale agreement with each of Bank of Montreal and Barclays Capital for 14M shares
  • IRT will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers or their affiliates in the offering.
  • If any, it receives on future settlement of the forward sale agreements it will use for repaying indebtedness that it may assume on earlier announced pending mergers with Steadfast Apartment REIT.
