ICF secures $13M disaster recovery contract from Puerto Rico's housing department
Jul. 26, 2021 4:28 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)ICFIBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Global consulting services company ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) has received a $13M contract amendment from the Government of Puerto Rico's Department of Housing (PRDOH) to expand the implementation of the agency's Single Family Rehabilitation, Reconstruction & Relocation Program (R3).
- ICF will continue to manage all stages of R3 program implementation, from application through closeout. The company has been one of the largest program managers of Puerto Rico's housing recovery efforts. The contract for this work currently runs through summer 2022.
- R3 is a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) assistance program that supports the repair or reconstruction of single-family homes damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria.