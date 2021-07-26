Acura Pharmaceuticals and AD pharma amend license to LIMITx LTX-03
Jul. 26, 2021 4:30 PM ETAcura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACUR)ACURBy: SA News Team
- Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ACUR) announces an amendment to its License, Development and Commercialization Agreement for its LIMITx LTX-03 with Abuse Deterrent Pharma.
- The amendment will extend the U.S. FDA Acceptance Date for LTX-03 to February 28, 2022.
- LIMITx looks to develop a treatment for effective pain relief at a one or two tablet dose while providing overdose protection.
- LTX-03 may offer safety advantages over existing opioid therapies consistent with the U.S. FDA's recently proposed new guidelines for the approval of opioid products, the company said.