Acura Pharmaceuticals and AD pharma amend license to LIMITx LTX-03

  • Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ACUR) announces an amendment to its License, Development and Commercialization Agreement for its LIMITx LTX-03 with Abuse Deterrent Pharma.
  • The amendment will extend the U.S. FDA Acceptance Date for LTX-03 to February 28, 2022.
  • LIMITx looks to develop a treatment for effective pain relief at a one or two tablet dose while providing overdose protection.
  • LTX-03 may offer safety advantages over existing opioid therapies consistent with the U.S. FDA's recently proposed new guidelines for the approval of opioid products, the company said.
