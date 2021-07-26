Starbucks deepens global partnership with Nestle
Jul. 26, 2021 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) announce a new collaboration to bring Starbucks Ready-to-Drink coffee products to select markets across Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin America. The companies say they will work to quickly bring these coffee beverages to consumers as of 2022.
- Nestlé and Starbucks plan to initially focus on the most popular RTD products, such as Starbucks Frappuccino and Starbucks Doubleshot, but will also continue to develop a strong innovation pipeline.
- The products will be rolled out across a variety of channels, including online platforms.
- The new SBUX-Nestle collaboration builds on a successful three-year partnership through the global coffee alliance, which expanded the reach of Starbucks branded coffee and tea products across 79 markets outside Starbucks retail stores.
- Starbucks is up 0.27% in AH trading just ahead of the the company's earnings report tomorrow.