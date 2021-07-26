Portman Ridge Finance resumes share buyback program
Jul. 26, 2021 4:43 PM ETPortman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) trades 2.2% higher after hours on updating its earlier announced share buyback program; until date, the company has repurchased ~$1.1M of its shares since HCAP merger transaction closure on June 9.
- Post its recent lifting of the suspension on repurchases under the share buyback program due to its merger transaction with Harvest Capital Credit, the company has been actively repurchasing its shares under the program.
- The company expects to continue to conduct buybacks under the program through remainder of the year.
- The company board on Mar.11 approved the repurchase by the company up to $10M of its shares in the open market until Mar. 31, 2022.
- Also, the company entered a Rule 10b5-1 stock trading plan to facilitate the repurchase of up to $2.5M of its shares under the share repurchase program.