KKR acquires three self-storage facilities for $36M

Jul. 26, 2021 4:49 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Marking its first investment in the self-storage sector, KKR (NYSE:KKR) acquired three self-storage properties located in Austin, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee for ~$36M through separate transactions with two different sellers.
  • The properties include ~1.8K storage units and were built between 2019 and 2020.
  • It is making the investment through its Americas opportunistic equity real estate strategy.
  • "We believe that the self-storage sector exhibits strong supply-demand fundamentals and has appealing long-term dynamics, including resiliency through economic cycles. We expect to continue to grow our self-storage footprint through 2021 and into 2022," KKR Partner and Head of Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions in the Americas commented.
