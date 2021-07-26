KKR acquires three self-storage facilities for $36M
Jul. 26, 2021 4:49 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Marking its first investment in the self-storage sector, KKR (NYSE:KKR) acquired three self-storage properties located in Austin, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee for ~$36M through separate transactions with two different sellers.
- The properties include ~1.8K storage units and were built between 2019 and 2020.
- It is making the investment through its Americas opportunistic equity real estate strategy.
- "We believe that the self-storage sector exhibits strong supply-demand fundamentals and has appealing long-term dynamics, including resiliency through economic cycles. We expect to continue to grow our self-storage footprint through 2021 and into 2022," KKR Partner and Head of Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions in the Americas commented.