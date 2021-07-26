La-Z-Boy to invest $30M in Neosho, MO manufacturing facility

Jul. 26, 2021 4:55 PM ETLa-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) plans to invest $30M+ over a two-year period in its Neosho, MO manufacturing facility which makes reclining motion furniture and supports all La-Z-Boy manufacturing operations with metal components and purchased parts.
  • The scope of the project includes various upgrades and renovations across upholstery plant, a new medical clinic for employees and their families, and a new parts distribution center.
  • "With unprecedented demand for the La-Z-Boy product, making improvements to our manufacturing facilities will help drive efficiencies and shorten lead times for customers and consumers while strengthening our manufacturing footprint for the long term," president & CEO Melinda D. Whittington commented.
