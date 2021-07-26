Universal Health surges 7% after-hours following Q2 earnings beat

Jul. 26, 2021 5:08 PM ETUHSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) are up 7.4% to $166 in after-hours trading after the acute care hospital and health care facility operator's Q2 2021 earnings beat analysts' expectation on both income and revenue.
  • Universal also raised forecasted 2021 net revenues range to $12.35B to $12.5 billion ($12.34B consensus), and increased adjusted EBITDA range to $1.88B to $1.96B.
  • Net income jumped ~27% quarter-over-quarter to $325.3M (GAAP EPS of $3.79).
  • The company added that it saw robust recoveries in terms of patient volumes at its acute care and behavioral health care hospitals in the quarter compared to Q2 2020.
  • However, the company cautioned that developments related to COVID-19 could have a material impact on financial results for the rest of the year.
