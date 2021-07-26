ThredUp commences public offering of common shares
Jul. 26, 2021 5:05 PM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP)TDUPBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Online resale platform ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) has commenced a public offering of 6,424,369 Class A common shares, consisting of 4,424,369 shares to be sold by existing company stockholders and 2,000,000 shares to be issued and sold by ThredUP.
- The size and other terms of the offering have not been disclosed yet.
- The selling stockholders may grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to 963,655 additional Class A common shares.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund growth strategies and for other general corporate purposes. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
- Shares down 5.03% after hours.