Crane EPS beats by $0.44, beats on revenue; raises guidance

Jul. 26, 2021 5:12 PM ETCrane Co. (CR)CRBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Crane (NYSE:CR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.44; GAAP EPS of $1.87 beats by $0.43.
  • Revenue of $796.4M (+17.5% Y/Y) beats by $53.05M.
  • The company announced its quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share for Q3 2021.
  • Raises 2021 guidance:
  • Raising GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance to $6.05-$6.25, from $5.75-$5.95. Raising adjusted EPS guidance to $5.95-$6.15, from $5.65-$5.85.
  • Net sales expected to be $3.1B, compared to prior estimate of $3.02B.
  • Full year consensus revenue estimate is $3.04B, while consensus EPS estimate is $5.82.
  • Press Release
