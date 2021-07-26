Crane EPS beats by $0.44, beats on revenue; raises guidance
Jul. 26, 2021 5:12 PM ETCrane Co. (CR)CRBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Crane (NYSE:CR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.44; GAAP EPS of $1.87 beats by $0.43.
- Revenue of $796.4M (+17.5% Y/Y) beats by $53.05M.
- The company announced its quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share for Q3 2021.
- Raises 2021 guidance:
- Raising GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance to $6.05-$6.25, from $5.75-$5.95. Raising adjusted EPS guidance to $5.95-$6.15, from $5.65-$5.85.
- Net sales expected to be $3.1B, compared to prior estimate of $3.02B.
- Full year consensus revenue estimate is $3.04B, while consensus EPS estimate is $5.82.
- Press Release