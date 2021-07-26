Green Plains Partners completes $60M debt refinancing

Jul. 26, 2021 3:14 PM ETGreen Plains Partners LP (GPP), GPREGPRE, GPPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Ethanol Biorefinery Aerial View
BanksPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

  • Green Plains Partners (GPP +17.7%) surges to its highest level since March after announcing its debt facility was purchased by funds managed by BlackRock and converted into a $60M term loan facility maturing in 2026.
  • Green Plains says the board intends to return to its prior strategy of maintaining a 1.1x coverage ratio on normalized trailing 12-month distributable cash flows, allowing higher distributions for unitholders beginning with this year's Q3.
  • Green Plains Inc. (GPRE +4.1%) owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners.
  • Saying future earnings should become far more stable due to the specialized nature of its new products and lower reliance on fuel ethanol, Bank of America recently initiated coverage of Green Plains with a Buy rating.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.