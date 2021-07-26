Green Plains Partners completes $60M debt refinancing
Jul. 26, 2021 3:14 PM ETGreen Plains Partners LP (GPP), GPREGPRE, GPPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Green Plains Partners (GPP +17.7%) surges to its highest level since March after announcing its debt facility was purchased by funds managed by BlackRock and converted into a $60M term loan facility maturing in 2026.
- Green Plains says the board intends to return to its prior strategy of maintaining a 1.1x coverage ratio on normalized trailing 12-month distributable cash flows, allowing higher distributions for unitholders beginning with this year's Q3.
- Green Plains Inc. (GPRE +4.1%) owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners.
- Saying future earnings should become far more stable due to the specialized nature of its new products and lower reliance on fuel ethanol, Bank of America recently initiated coverage of Green Plains with a Buy rating.