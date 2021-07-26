Olympic ratings slip from 2016, but still dominate what's on TV now

  • The Tokyo Olympics - a high-stakes event for NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) - are just a few days old, but ratings are down significantly from the last Games so far.
  • Prime-time coverage from Friday to Sunday (on NBC, its cable nets and digital platforms) fell heavily from the 27.27M viewers in that time span for the 2016 Olympics.
  • NBC's estimate indicated just 17M people watched the Opening Ceremony on television, down 36% from an already low-rated ceremony in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, five years ago. (The Tokyo Olympics were delayed a year from their summer 2020 plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)
  • The prime-time Opening Ceremony delivered 12.3M viewers across platforms, just under 12M watching on NBC; that's a 54% drop from 2016. Ad Age reports that NBCU is already out to advertisers with make-goods as the viewership fell short of its ad guarantees.
  • And early figures indicate an average of 17.55M viewers for Saturday and Sunday prime-time coverage, down from 27.65M for the same two days in 2016.
  • However, any TV-only numbers are complicated by the rise in streaming over the past five years, as well as NBC's complicated multiplatform schedule for showing the events.
  • NBC Sports Digital set a record for streaming viewership Saturday, with an average audience of 648,000 viewers in prime-time on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app; Sunday nearly matched that with 636,000 viewers.
  • And make no mistake, despite ratings lower than 2016, it's still doing far better than anything else on television today: The Hollywood Reporter notes NBC's Friday audience was nearly five times larger than No. 2 ABC (2.41M), and beat the combination of ABC, CBS, Fox, the CW, Univision and Telemundo by 31%.
