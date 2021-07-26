Rio Tinto inks deal for solar and wind project to power Madagascar mine

Jul. 26, 2021 9:28 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it signed a power purchasing deal that will support the construction of a new renewable energy plant to power operations at its QMM ilmenite mine at Fort Dauphin in Madagascar.
  • Rio says the plant, to be built and operated by CrossBoundary Energy, will consist of an 8 MW solar facility and 12 MW of wind power, backed by a lithium-ion battery storage system of as much as 8.25 MW.
  • Construction is expected to begin this year, with the solar plant scheduled to start in early 2022 and the wind plant to become operational by the end of 2022.
  • Rio says the project will contribute toward the objective of making its operations in Madagascar carbon neutral by 2023.
  • In a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha, Gravenhurst Capital says Rio Tinto has become "a better corporate citizen with ESG focus."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.