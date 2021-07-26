Rio Tinto inks deal for solar and wind project to power Madagascar mine
Jul. 26, 2021 9:28 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it signed a power purchasing deal that will support the construction of a new renewable energy plant to power operations at its QMM ilmenite mine at Fort Dauphin in Madagascar.
- Rio says the plant, to be built and operated by CrossBoundary Energy, will consist of an 8 MW solar facility and 12 MW of wind power, backed by a lithium-ion battery storage system of as much as 8.25 MW.
- Construction is expected to begin this year, with the solar plant scheduled to start in early 2022 and the wind plant to become operational by the end of 2022.
- Rio says the project will contribute toward the objective of making its operations in Madagascar carbon neutral by 2023.
- In a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha, Gravenhurst Capital says Rio Tinto has become "a better corporate citizen with ESG focus."