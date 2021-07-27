SkyWater Technology under pressure after reporting Q2 preliminary revenue below consensus

  • SkyWater Technology's (NASDAQ:SKYT) Board of Directors has approved $56M in strategic capital investments to expand the capacity and capabilities of its Minnesota facility and to accelerate the company’s entry into the 200 mm GaN market.
  • Shares down 10% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $28.86.
  • The company also announced preliminary financial results for Q2 ended July 4, 2021.
  • For Q2, net sales are expected in the range of $41M to $41.5M (consensus $50.38M), net loss of $8M to $7M, and Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.5M) to ($0.5M).
  • Net sales, excluding tool sales, grew between 18% to 20% compared to Q1 2021. Total preliminary net sales increased between 33% to 35% Y/Y.
  • The company intends to report actual Q2 2021 financial results following the close of the market on August 3, 2021.
