Lantheus Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 11:01 AM ETLantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH)By: SA News Team
- Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $94.77M (+43.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNTH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.