Eagle Materials Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 11:01 AM ETEagle Materials Inc. (EXP)By: SA News Team
- Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.07 (+31.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $465.15M (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.