  • Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $992.66M (+72.2% Y/Y) beats by $23.55M.
  • "Sensata delivered strong financial performance in the second quarter, posting 63% organic revenue growth and 179% adjusted operating income growth from the prior-year period," said Paul Vasington, EVP and CFO of Sensata. “For the full year 2021, we are updating our revenue guidance to $3,770 to $3,840 million and expect adjusted EPS of $3.42 to $3.62. For the third quarter of 2021, we expect revenue of $920 to $950 million and adjusted EPS of $0.82 to $0.88."
