Armstrong World EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue

Jul. 27, 2021 6:06 AM ETArmstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI)AWIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Armstrong World (NYSE:AWI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 beats by $0.11; GAAP EPS of $1.14 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $280M (+37.8% Y/Y) beats by $7.77M.
  • "As a result of our team’s solid execution through the first half of the year, a robust project pipeline and additional clarity around the current marketplace, we are elevating our 2021 guidance. We now expect to grow net sales 16% to 18% and adjusted EBITDA 12% to 15% versus the prior year, as we continue to invest to capitalize on improving market conditions,” said Brian MacNeal, AWI CFO.
  • Press Release
