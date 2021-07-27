General Electric EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
- General Electric (NYSE:GE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$0.07.
- Revenue of $18.3B (+8.9% Y/Y) beats by $340M.
- Industrial organic revenues* $16.9B, +7%
- Industrial profit margin of (1.3)%, +440 bps; adjusted Industrial profit margin 5.3%, +940 bps, +1,000 bps organically.
- Total orders $18.3B, +33%; organic orders +30%
- Industrial free cash flow of $400M vs. -$348M consensus.
- FY21 Guidance: Re-affirms FY21 Adj. EPS of $0.15-$0.25 vs. $0.25 consensus.
- Increasing 2021 outlook for Industrial free cash flow range from $2.5B–$4.5B to $3.5B–$5.0B.
- GE Industrial revenues to grow organically in the low-single-digit range.
- Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin to expand organically by 250-plus basis points.
- Shares +4% PM.
