General Electric EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue

Jul. 27, 2021
  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$0.07.
  • Revenue of $18.3B (+8.9% Y/Y) beats by $340M.
  • Industrial organic revenues* $16.9B, +7%
  • Industrial profit margin of (1.3)%, +440 bps; adjusted Industrial profit margin 5.3%, +940 bps, +1,000 bps organically.
  • Total orders $18.3B, +33%; organic orders +30%
  • Industrial free cash flow of $400M vs. -$348M consensus.
  • FY21 Guidance: Re-affirms FY21 Adj. EPS of $0.15-$0.25 vs. $0.25 consensus.
  • Increasing 2021 outlook for Industrial free cash flow range from $2.5B–$4.5B to $3.5B–$5.0B.
  • GE Industrial revenues to grow organically in the low-single-digit range.
  • Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin to expand organically by 250-plus basis points.
  • Shares +4% PM.
  • Press Release
