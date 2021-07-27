KBR nabs multiple technology contracts by PKN ORLEN

Jul. 27, 2021 6:25 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded technology licensing contracts by PKN ORLEN for its leading Solvent Deasphalting and Residue Fluid Catalytic Cracking technologies as part of PKN's Bottom-of-the-Barrel project for its Plock Refinery in Poland.
  • Post a PKN ORLEN final investment decision, the SDA unit will be based on KBR's market-leading supercritical solvent recovery ROSE technology.
  • Under contract terms, KBR will provide technology licensing and basic engineering design for the SDA and RFCC units.
  • "Our ROSE technology delivers 50% energy saving over conventional solvent deasphalting technologies and MAXOFIN technology helps refiners maximize feedstock flexibility to produce higher value petrochemical products," KBR President, Technology Doug Kelly commented.
  • KBR's licensed process technology is found in more than half of the world's FCC units and a majority of residue upgrading units.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.