KBR nabs multiple technology contracts by PKN ORLEN
Jul. 27, 2021 6:25 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded technology licensing contracts by PKN ORLEN for its leading Solvent Deasphalting and Residue Fluid Catalytic Cracking technologies as part of PKN's Bottom-of-the-Barrel project for its Plock Refinery in Poland.
- Post a PKN ORLEN final investment decision, the SDA unit will be based on KBR's market-leading supercritical solvent recovery ROSE technology.
- Under contract terms, KBR will provide technology licensing and basic engineering design for the SDA and RFCC units.
- "Our ROSE technology delivers 50% energy saving over conventional solvent deasphalting technologies and MAXOFIN technology helps refiners maximize feedstock flexibility to produce higher value petrochemical products," KBR President, Technology Doug Kelly commented.
- KBR's licensed process technology is found in more than half of the world's FCC units and a majority of residue upgrading units.