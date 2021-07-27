Graphic Packaging Holding EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue

  • Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 misses by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $1.74B (+8.1% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • CEO comment: "We expect to generate significantly higher Adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2021 driven by price-cost recovery from the successful execution of approximately $400 million of implemented and recognized pricing actions, and continued momentum from organic sales growth and strong productivity. As we address the near-term inflationary headwinds, we remain unwavering in our commitment to introduce new and innovative packaging solutions across global markets supportive of the move to a more circular economy."
  • Shares -2.23% PM.
  • Press Release
