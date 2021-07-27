Centene tops Q2 revenue forecast; FY21 top-line guidance raised

Jul. 27, 2021 6:33 AM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)CNCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Centene (NYSE:CNC) reports financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2021.
  • Total Revenues for Q2 rose 12% Y/Y to $31B, beating analysts forecast of $30.11B. The revenue increase was due to Medicaid and Medicare membership growth and recent acquisition of PANTHERx.
  • June 30, 2021 managed care membership of 25.4M, an increase of 3%, compared to prior year.
  • Health benefits ratio of 88.3% vs. 82.1% in Q2 2020. The increase was attributable to overall lower utilization in Q2 2020 due to the COVID-19, higher utilization in the Marketplace business in Q2 2021, and an unfavorable 2020 risk adjustment in 2021.
  • Non-GAAP EPS fell 48% compared to prior year to $1.25, missing forecast of $1.37.
  • Net loss for Q2 widened to $535M vs net income of $1.2B recoreded in Q2 2020. During the quarter, Centene recorded a legal settlement reserve estimate of $1.25B (inclusive of the Ohio and Mississippi settlements).
  • Operating cash flow of $1.7B.
  • The company is updating guidance for FY 2021. CNC has raised its total revenue guidance to $123.3B-$125.3B (consensus $120.91B) from prior outlook of $120.1B-$122.1B.
  • Non-GAAP EPS guidance is unchanged to $5.05-$5.35, consensus $5.16. GAAP EPS is expected between $1.82-$2.06, prior $3.68-$3.90.
  • Health benefits ratio of 87.5%-88.1%.
  • "Centene delivered solid second-quarter results as we continued to support our members with high quality service and deliver value to state and local partners," said Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman, President and CEO.
  • Previously (July 27): Centene EPS misses by $0.12, beats on revenue, boost FY21 revenue outllok
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.