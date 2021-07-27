Grindrod Shipping to acquire remaining 31.14% stake in IVS Bulk for $46.3M
- Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) is acquiring the remaining 31.14% equity stake in its IVS Bulk joint venture for $46.3M.
- Grindrod's subsidiary GSPL is acquiring the remaining shares in IVS Bulk held by an affiliate of Bain Capital Credit for $46.3M, comprising of $37.2M for ordinary equity shares and $9.1M for preference shares.
- IVS Bulk intends to redeem in full $27.3M preferred share capital held by Grindrod and Bain using available cash and the proceeds from an increase of one of IVS Bulk’s existing credit facilities by $23M, and or available cash on Grindrod.
- Grindrod will receive $18.2M from the redemption and Bain will receive $9.1M.
- The company expects to fund the acquisition of Bain’s ordinary shares through a combination of cash on hand and proceeds received from the redemption of the preference shares.
- “The acquisition of the remaining shares in IVS Bulk represents a critical step in the growth and development of Grindrod Shipping at a time of very strong freight rates in the drybulk industry. IVS Bulk’s 12 vessels are all modern, Japanese built “Eco” vessels that ideally complement our cargo operations” said Grindrod's CEO Martyn Wade.
- The transaction is expected to close no later than Sept. 30.
