10x Genomics signs global patent cross license pact with Bio-Rad

Jul. 27, 2021 6:38 AM ETBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO), TXGBIO, TXGBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) has entered into a global settlement and cross-license agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO).
  • The agreement resolves all outstanding litigation and other proceedings between the two companies across all jurisdictions around the world, and dismissing all infringement claims with prejudice.
  • The agreement grants each company a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-bearing license to develop products and services related to single cell analysis.
  • The term of the agreement is for the life of the licensed patents.
  • The cross license excludes products related to spatial analysis and In Situ analysis. It also excludes digital PCR products in the case of 10x Genomics.
  • Both companies have agreed that each company’s patents are owned by each respective company.
