Envirotech Vehicles inks deal with Hoglund Bus to sell, service its products
Jul. 27, 2021 8:59 AM ETEnvirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV)EVTVBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Envirotech Vehicles (OTCQB:ADOM) signed an agreement with Monticello, Minnesota-based Hoglund Bus Co. to promote, sell and service Envirotech products in the U.S.
- Hoglund will provide sales and service to Envirotech in its St. Paul-Minneapolis, Marshalltown, Iowa and Janesville, Wisconsin locations.
- Hoglund, a family-owned bus seller and services provider, is also required to buy at least one van and one Class 4 or Class 5 truck, which will be used as demonstration vehicles and may also be sold.
- "They are a leader in their industry and an ideal partner to help us continue to expand our market reach, as they are the first company we have partnered with in the Midwest," said Envirotech CEO Phillip Oldridge.
- Source: Press Release