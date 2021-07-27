Dollar General's Popshelf concept draws notice ahead of store expansion
Jul. 27, 2021 6:54 AM ETDGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley weighs in on Dollar General's (NYSE:DG) new Popshelf store concept that has 16 locations, with 50 more planned by the end of the year.
- Analyst Simeon GHutman says household penetration for Popshelf is low, but growing. He notes that Popshelf has a 77% shopper overlap with Dollar General, a bit higher than the firm expected. Popshelf shoppers are said to skew older, higher income and more suburban vs Dollar General. Popshelf is noted to have similar basket characteristics to Five Below.
- "In our view, Popshelf is an intriguing 'call option' with upside if the concept scale," notes Gutman.
- Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on Dollar General and price target of $225. Dollar General is not due to report earnings until near the end of August. The retailer has topped sales estimates in 12 straight quarters.