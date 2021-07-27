Waste Management EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $0.83 misses by $0.33.
- Revenue of $4.48B (+25.8% Y/Y) beats by $250M.
- Revenue Growth Exceeds Expectations Driven by Accelerated Volume Recovery.
- “As a result of our strong performance through the first half of 2021 and our confidence in the continued strength of our business model, we are increasing our full-year revenue, adjusted operating EBITDA, and free cash flow guidance. In addition, due to our robust cash generation, we are increasing our expectations for 2021 share repurchases up to our full authorization of $1.35 billion,” said Jim Fish, WM’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
