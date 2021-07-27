Invesco Q2 earnings marked by record inflows, market gains, lower tax rate
Jul. 27, 2021 7:23 AM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Q2 earnings per share grew on higher operating income, higher net market gains, and a lower effective tax rate.
- Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.78 exceeds the $0.70 consensus and rose from $0.68 in Q1 and $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 net long-term inflows of $31.1B vs. $24.5B in Q1.
- "We saw another record level of net long-term inflows for the firm in the second quarter," said President and CO Marty Flanagan. "Flows were driven by continued execution of strategies within our key capability areas, including ETFs, Fixed Income, China, Solutions, Alternatives, and Global Equities."
- Ends Q2 with assets under management of $1.53T, up 8.6% during the quarter.
- Q2 adjusted net revenue of $1.30BB, up 4.1% Q/Q and 26% Y/Y.
- Q2 adjusted operating expenses increased 1.9% Q/Q to $762.4M.
- Q2 adjusted operating margin of 41.5% vs. 40.2% in Q1.
- Effective tax rate on adjusted net income was 22.8% in Q2 vs. 24.0% in Q1.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET
