Boston Scientific tops Q2 forecast; raises FY21 guidance

Boston Scientific office building in Silicon Valley
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) reports consensus beating financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2021.
  • Net sales for Q2 rose 53.6% on reported basis to $3.08B vs. analyst estimate of $2.94B.
  • MedSurg sales surged 64.6%; Rhythm and Neuro rose 65.0% and Cardiovascular sales advanced 51.4% (all on reported basis).
  • Non-GAAP EPS rose 400% to $0.40 with net income of $577M, beating forecast of $0.37.
  • The company reported GAAP net income of $172M or EPS of $0.12, compared to a GAAP net loss of $153M or $(0.11) per share a year ago.
  • BSX estimates net sales growth for FY 2021 to be in a range of ~21 to 22% on a reported basis (consensus 18.61%), higher than previous forecast of 16 to 19%.
  • Guidance for non-GAAP EPS is raised to $1.58 to $1.62 (consensus $1.59) from prior outlook of $1.53 to $1.60 and GAAP EPS in the range of $0.79 to $0.83, prior $0.81 to $0.88.
  • For Q3 2021, the company estimates net sales growth in a range of ~12 to 14% (consensus 11.87%) on both reported and organic basis.
  • Non-GAAP for Q3 is anticipated to be between $0.39 to $0.41 (consensus $0.40). GAAP EPS of $0.20 to $0.22.
  • "We delivered excellent results this quarter, with strong momentum throughout our portfolio and faster-than-market growth in most segments, fueled by our team's dedication to customers and patients all over the world," said Mike Mahoney, Chairman and CEO.
