Sonic Automotive opens EchoPark delivery center in Kentucky

Jul. 27, 2021 7:30 AM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)SAHBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) has opened an EchoPark Automotive delivery center in the Louisville, Kentucky market.
  • The company said people are able to take delivery in person at its Louisville location after shopping online at EchoPark.com and choosing from over 10K one- to four-year-old pre-owned vehicles.
  • The company noted that it expects 25% population coverage by the end of 2021 and 90% population coverage by 2025.
  • About a week ago, the company opened an EchoPark Automotive delivery center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • Source: Press Release
