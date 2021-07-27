Sonic Automotive opens EchoPark delivery center in Kentucky
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) has opened an EchoPark Automotive delivery center in the Louisville, Kentucky market.
- The company said people are able to take delivery in person at its Louisville location after shopping online at EchoPark.com and choosing from over 10K one- to four-year-old pre-owned vehicles.
- The company noted that it expects 25% population coverage by the end of 2021 and 90% population coverage by 2025.
- About a week ago, the company opened an EchoPark Automotive delivery center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
- Source: Press Release