JetBlue expects to stay in positive EBITDA territory
Jul. 27, 2021 7:30 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) says it saw strong signs in Q2 that consumer confidence and travel demand is returning. The carrier's revenue doubled compared to Q1 off strong demand to help it reduce net debt by $1.2B during the quarter.
- Looking ahead, JetBlue expect to remain in positive EBITDA territory through the end of the year, and expect to generate pre-tax profits in July and August. For Q3, JetBlue expects revenue to decline of between 4% and 9% year over two and capacity to be between flat to down 3% year over two. JetBlue expects unit revenue to continue to improve on top of increasing capacity, with load factors in the mid-to-high 80s this summer. JetBlue says it is committed to generating better than pre-pandemic earnings in the next few years by growing revenue and controlling costs. Management is confident that JBLU is on the right path to expand margins in a sustainable way.
- Shares of JetBlue are down 0.31% premarket after the earnings topper.