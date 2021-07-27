Plus Therapeutics inks deal to strengthens RNL supply chain; shares up 5%
Jul. 27, 2021 7:38 AM ETPlus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV)PSTVBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) perks up 4.6% premarket after entering into an exclusivity agreement with ABX Advanced Biochemical Compounds GmbH (ABX) for the supply of a key component required to manufacture the drug substance in Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL), the Company’s lead radiotherapeutic.
- As part of the agreement, ABX will produce a high purity precursor that meets current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and all relevant requirements of the FDA and other similar global regulatory entities.
- Plus Therapeutics will have up to 10 years of exclusive access to the cGMP precursor.
- This strategic partnership secures the commercial supply chain for 186RNL and extends to future products under the RNL platform.
- 186RNL is being developed to potentially treat recurrent glioblastoma and other rare and difficult-to-treat cancers.