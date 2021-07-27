Flotek And Resolute Oil join hands for expanding green chemistry

Jul. 27, 2021 7:39 AM ETFlotek Industries, Inc. (FTK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) entered into a long-term agreement with Resolute Oil, leader in high-quality white mineral oil serving consumer and industrial customers, for leveraging capabilities and facilities to drive growth in adjacent green chemistry markets.
  • Options to renew agreement until 2026 are included.
  • Through the agreement, Resolute Oil will fully utilize Flotek's entire 15-acre campus based in Waller, TX, to manufacture U.S. Pharmacopeia-National Formulary (USP-NF)-grade white mineral oil distributed globally.
  • Flotek boosts of 164+ patent assets and the collaboration will enable the companies to leverage their expertise and access adjacent market verticals for mutual benefit.
  • The company utilizes its manufacturing capabilities and capacity to blend products on behalf of suppliers in a contracted capacity.
