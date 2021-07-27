Alpha Healthcare Acquisition prices Nasdaq IPO to raise $150M

  • Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) priced its Nasdaq IPO of 15M units at $10 per unit to raise about $150M in gross proceeds.
  • Each unit consists of one common share and 1/4 redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant can be used to buy one common share at $11.50/share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable and will trade on Nasdaq.
  • The underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 2.25M units at the IPO price.
  • Alpha Healthcare is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase, or similar business combination is led by Chairman and CEO Rajiv Shukla and CFO Patrick Sturgeon. Darlene DeRemer, Eugene Podsiadlo and William Woodward serve as independent directors.
  • The company noted that it may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry but intends to focus on the healthcare sector in the U.S.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.