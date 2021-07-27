Alpha Healthcare Acquisition prices Nasdaq IPO to raise $150M
Jul. 27, 2021 7:55 AM ETAlpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Units (ALPAU), ALPA, ALPAWBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) priced its Nasdaq IPO of 15M units at $10 per unit to raise about $150M in gross proceeds.
- Each unit consists of one common share and 1/4 redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant can be used to buy one common share at $11.50/share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable and will trade on Nasdaq.
- The underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 2.25M units at the IPO price.
- Alpha Healthcare is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase, or similar business combination is led by Chairman and CEO Rajiv Shukla and CFO Patrick Sturgeon. Darlene DeRemer, Eugene Podsiadlo and William Woodward serve as independent directors.
- The company noted that it may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry but intends to focus on the healthcare sector in the U.S.
- Source: Press Release