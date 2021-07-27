Blackstone makes minority investment in private-equity firm GTCR

Jul. 27, 2021

  • Funds managed by Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) GP Stakes business will acquire a minority stake in private-equity firm GTCR.
  • Terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.
  • Blackstone's GP Stakes business specializes in value-added long-term partnerships with private-market alternative asset management firms.
  • "Our top priority is to partner with the most successful general partners in private equity," said Ward Young, GP Stakes managing director. "We are especially impressed with GTCR’s strategy of investing in transformative growth behind talented executives."
  • Earlier this month, Blackstone agreed to acquire Sphera for $1.4B to bolster ESG investments
