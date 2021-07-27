Fiserv stock heads higher on Q2 earnings beat, year EPS guidance boost

Jul. 27, 2021 9:17 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)FISVBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • The fintech payments and services provider Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is up 1.3% in premarket trading following "a very strong quarter driven by both macroeconomic tailwinds and the execution of our business strategy," Frank Bisignano president and CEO, said in a statement.
  • The company boosts its full-year guidance for adjusted EPS to $5.50-5.60, up from $5.35-$5.50 previously, representing growth of 24%-27%; compares with consensus estimate of $5.45.
  • Expects internal revenue growth of 10%-12% vs. 9%-12% guidance issued in the prior quarter.
  • Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $1.37 increases 47% in Q1, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.28.
  • Q2 total revenue of $4.05B increases from $3.47B in the same period a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93B.
  • Internal revenue of $3.66B in Q2 increases from $3.10B in Q2 2020; driven by 41% growth in the Acceptance segment, 5% growth in FinTech, and 7% growth in Payments.
  • Earlier, Fiserv EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue, raises outlook
