Jul. 27, 2021 8:49 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)GLWBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments

Woman using smart phone. Human hand and smart phone close-up shooting.
pinstock/E+ via Getty Images

  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares are up 1% in pre-market trading after second-quarter results topped analyst estimates driven by strength in display technologies and optical communications.
  • Revenue was up 35% in the second quarter compared to the prior year's quarter to $3.5B, coming in $100M above analyst estimates. Adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share beat consensus by two cents.
  • Display Technologies sales were up 9% compared to the first quarter and 25% year-over-year to $939M as Corning increased glass substrate prices. An additional moderate increase was implemented for the third quarter.
  • Optical Communications increased 21% on the year to $1.1B driven by broad-based strength.
  • “Corning is on track to deliver an outstanding year. In the second quarter we added almost $1 billion in sales year over year and a half billion in sales over pre-pandemic levels; we improved margins year over year and sequentially, contributing to strong EPS; and we generated significant operating and free cash flow. We are confident this momentum will continue,” says Corning CFO Tony Tripeny.
  • The inline third-quarter forecast includes core revenue of $3.5-3.7B versus the $3.52B consensus and EPS of $0.54-0.59 compared to the $0.57 estimate.
  • Last week, Corning rolled out upgraded Gorilla Glass for mobile cameras.
