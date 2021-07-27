Canadian Solar raises $100M from Brazilian banks
Jul. 27, 2021 8:52 AM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)CSIQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) says it closed a ~$100M financing facility with Brazilian banks BTG Pactual and Itau BBA for the development and construction of solar projects in Brazil.
- The company says the facility will fund up to 70% of its equity contributions in a subset of its Brazilian project portfolio.
- Canadian Solar's portfolio in Brazil is the largest in the market, and it says the financing facility will support its plan to establish a publicly listed vehicle with operating projects, depending on market conditions.
- Canadian Solar recently was awarded Colombia's first utility-scale battery storage project.