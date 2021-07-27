Canadian Solar raises $100M from Brazilian banks

Jul. 27, 2021

Aerial view of solar power station and solar energy panels
Jackyenjoyphotography/Moment via Getty Images

  • Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) says it closed a ~$100M financing facility with Brazilian banks BTG Pactual and Itau BBA for the development and construction of solar projects in Brazil.
  • The company says the facility will fund up to 70% of its equity contributions in a subset of its Brazilian project portfolio.
  • Canadian Solar's portfolio in Brazil is the largest in the market, and it says the financing facility will support its plan to establish a publicly listed vehicle with operating projects, depending on market conditions.
  • Canadian Solar recently was awarded Colombia's first utility-scale battery storage project.
